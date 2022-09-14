3-story burger restaurant opening on Water Street in Henderson

Water Street continues as a food and drink destination with the opening this month of Street Burger, a three-story spot for specialty and build-your-own burgers.

A Water Street Burger from the new Street Burger, a three-story spot on Water Street in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Street Burger)

Water Street in Henderson continues as a food and drink destination with the opening this month of Street Burger, a three-story spot for specialty and build-your-own burgers.

The menu features burgers like a Sexy Sriracha with bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack and house sriracha aïoli, and a Piggie Smalls with pulled pork, fried jalapeños and house barbecue sauce. Street Burger comes courtesy of the folks behind Biscuits and Bourbon, a barbecue spot nearby on Water Street.

Prices range from $6 for a kid’s meal to $12 for specialty burgers to $14 for boozy adult milkshakes. The first floor offers quick service, the second floor hosts bar-top gaming, and the top floor offers indoor dining and terrace dining with views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The debut of Street Burger follows the announcement this year of at least four restaurants going into The Watermark development nearing completion on Water Street.

Street Burger is open 10 a.m. to midnight daily at 39 Water St.

