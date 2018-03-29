Food

4 restaurants in Las Vegas serving Passover dinner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 4:50 pm
 

Several Las Vegas restaurants will offer special dishes for Passover from Friday through April 7.

Among them are MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel, which will serve braised brisket with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, $32.

Andiron Steak & Sea at Downtown Summerlin is offering Passover Seder specials including matzo ball soup, $10, and Grandma Rose’s Braised Short Rib with vegetables, Meyer lemon and Passover poppers, $29.

Honey Salt at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. will serve matzo ball soup, $8, and a slow-cooked lamb shank with crushed English peas and young carrots, $28.

And Station Casinos’ Feast and Festival buffets will serve a variety of specialties, including roasted chicken with matzo stuffing, noodle kugel, matzo brei and charoset.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like