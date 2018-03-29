4 restaurants in Las Vegas serving Passover dinner

Several Las Vegas restaurants will offer special dishes for Passover from Friday through April 7.

Among them are MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel, which will serve braised brisket with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, $32.

Andiron Steak & Sea at Downtown Summerlin is offering Passover Seder specials including matzo ball soup, $10, and Grandma Rose’s Braised Short Rib with vegetables, Meyer lemon and Passover poppers, $29.

Honey Salt at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. will serve matzo ball soup, $8, and a slow-cooked lamb shank with crushed English peas and young carrots, $28.

And Station Casinos’ Feast and Festival buffets will serve a variety of specialties, including roasted chicken with matzo stuffing, noodle kugel, matzo brei and charoset.