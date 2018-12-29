5 cranberry-inspired dishes in Las Vegas

Carson Kitchen

This downtown staple offers a sweet treat in the form of a cran-apple turnover ($9). It features delicate puff pastry filled with Granny Smith apples and dried cranberries and is served with cardamom, candied pecans and drizzled with cranberry-infused brandy. 124 S. Sixth St., 702-473-9523, carsonkitchen.com

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

Chef Jimmy Lisnard is using cranberries to give his foie gras ($51) a seasonal touch. In the restaurant’s French fine dining tradition, he confits them and presents them in a hibiscus syrup, dotted with gold leaf. MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-891-7358, mgmgrand.com

Capriotti’s

This chain offers a lot of sandwiches, but there may be none more famous than the Bobbie ($7.50-$15). For those craving a taste of the holidays year-round, it combines turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a roll. Multiple locations, capriottis.com

SkinnyFats

Another sandwich spin on a holiday dinner comes from the Vegas-born chain, but this one does it as a burger. The cranburkey ($10) is a turkey burger patty topped with cranberry yogurt, arugula, tomato and onions, and served on a wheat bun. Multiple locations, skinnyfats.com

The Black Sheep

Chef Jamie Tran’s baguette bread pudding ($12) was inspired by a childhood treat. To accompany it, she’s currently offering a scoop of white chocolate cranberry ice cream. 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, 702-954-3998, blacksheepvegas.com

