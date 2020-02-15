5 dishes that celebrate cheesy goodness
Tempt your palate with cheese for dipping, beefy mac and cheese or fried and dunked in marinara.
Ri Ra
Ri Ra’s baked goat cheese has a spicy-sweet touch, the hot goat cheese served with red onion jam, piquant pepper relish, honey, almond-walnut pesto and toasted crostini, $14.
The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com
Blue Ribbon
It doesn’t get more classic than this: Blue Ribbon’s cheese fondue is a blend of cheddar, Gruyere, Emmenthaler and Parmesan cheeses served with breadsticks, potato skins, bacon bits, apple slices and bread chunks, $29.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
CraftHaus Brewery
For CraftHaus’ Pretzel Party, pretzel bread from Great Buns Bakery made with spent grain from the brewing process is filled with beer-infused cheese and accompanied by whole-grain mustard and gherkins, $14.
7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, Henderson, and 197 E. California St., Las Vegas, crafthausbrewery.com
Holsteins Shakes & Buns
No way; Holsteins’ breaded and fried cheese curds are served simply, with beer mustard aioli and marinara sauce, $13.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Primarily Prime Rib
The barbecued mac and cheese casserole at Primarily Prime Rib starts with a pile of the restaurant’s tender beef, barbecued, topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, $9.95.
South Point, 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com