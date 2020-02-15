5 dishes that celebrate cheesy goodness

Tempt your palate with cheese for dipping, beefy mac and cheese or fried and dunked in marinara.

Baked goat cheese at Ri Ra at Shoppes at Mandalay Place. (Ri Ra)

Ri Ra

Ri Ra’s baked goat cheese has a spicy-sweet touch, the hot goat cheese served with red onion jam, piquant pepper relish, honey, almond-walnut pesto and toasted crostini, $14.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com

Blue Ribbon

It doesn’t get more classic than this: Blue Ribbon’s cheese fondue is a blend of cheddar, Gruyere, Emmenthaler and Parmesan cheeses served with breadsticks, potato skins, bacon bits, apple slices and bread chunks, $29.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

CraftHaus Brewery

For CraftHaus’ Pretzel Party, pretzel bread from Great Buns Bakery made with spent grain from the brewing process is filled with beer-infused cheese and accompanied by whole-grain mustard and gherkins, $14.

7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, Henderson, and 197 E. California St., Las Vegas, crafthausbrewery.com

Holsteins Shakes & Buns

No way; Holsteins’ breaded and fried cheese curds are served simply, with beer mustard aioli and marinara sauce, $13.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Primarily Prime Rib

The barbecued mac and cheese casserole at Primarily Prime Rib starts with a pile of the restaurant’s tender beef, barbecued, topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, $9.95.

South Point, 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com