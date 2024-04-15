5 Las Vegas restaurants offering Passover food

Passover, which celebrates the deliverance of the Israelites from bondage in Egypt, begins the evening of April 22.

New spring dishes and cocktails to try in Las Vegas

Matzo ball soup with braised chicken is one of the specials being served for Passover 2024 at Honey Salt, near Summerlin, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bill Milne)

Passover, which celebrates the deliverance of the Israelites from bondage in Egypt, begins this year on the evening of April 22. To mark the holiday, we’re sharing five places in Las Vegas offering Passover food.

The Bagel Cafe is featuring a special to-go dinner, prepared for increments of two diners, with choice of appetizer, matzo ball soup, choice of whole roast chicken or brisket and gravy entrée, vegetables, latkes with applesauce, plus matzo crackers, gravy and vanilla macaroons. Cost: $58 for two. Call 702-255-3444 to order.

301 N. Buffalo Drive, thebagelcafelv.com

Honey Salt is celebrating with specials: popovers and honey butter, matzo ball and braised chicken soup, grilled salmon with asparagus and peas, honey roasted chicken with lemon and artichokes, and strawberry and rhubarb pavlova. Prices range from $8 to $34. Passover specials will be served beginning at 5 p.m. April 22 to 24.

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., honeysalt.com

Market Place Buffet is presenting a Passover buffet on April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., for $27.99 adults, $21.99 adults with Rampart Plus Card or above, and $18.99 children 12 and younger.

In JW Marriott/Rampart Casino, theresortatsummerlin.com

Siegel’s Bagelmania is offering individual and family meals, plus à la carte items, for ordering ahead online. Individual meals feature choice of starter, potatoes, vegetable and entrée. Family meals feature two each of starters, potatoes, vegetable and entrée. All meals come with matzo ball soup, charoset and matzo, and desserts. Almost a dozen à la carte items items include latkes, matzo ball soup and brisket by the pound.

252 Convention Center Drive, siegelsbagelmania.com/passover

Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery is showcasing a Passover meal with roast chicken or brisket, choice of soup or salad, potatoes, vegetables, and macaroons for dessert, for $25.95.

2744 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.