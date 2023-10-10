5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants

An exterior rendering of Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, from the Chubby Cattle International group, set to open in October 2023 in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Chubby Cattle International)

In the latest news from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House plans to open soon at 3930 Spring Mountain Road, in Chinatown. The restaurant is a project of Chubby Cattle International, a hospitality group founded in 2015 in Vegas by David Zhao and Haibin Yang, who were named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2022 for food and drink.

Chubby Cattle specializes in technology enabled food and drink spots. The group has a partnership with Masami Cattle Ranch of Northern California to raise free-range Japanese wagyu cattle, with a proprietary feed program, to supply its restaurants with beef. The new Mikiya will be anchored by all-you-can-enjoy wagyu shabu hot pot.

Chubby Cattle group is also planning an all-you-can-enjoy Chubby Cattle yakiniku (grilled meat) spot at 4525 Spring Mountain Road, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in July. The other Vegas restaurants in the multi-state Chubby portfolio are the original Chubby Cattle on South Jones Boulevard and The X Pot in The Venetian. Visit chubbycattle.com.

■ My Garage Kitchen has launched at 4040 W. Craig Road, along the restaurant main drag of North Las Vegas. My Garage Kitchen is the sibling of My Garage Restaurant in Centennial Hills. Breakfast means omelets and skillets, pancakes, French toast, a clutch of egg dishes like huevos rancheros and Florentine Benedict, and breakfast standards like chicken and waffles and corned beef hash. At lunch, there are salads, sandwiches and burgers, like a jack and habanero version.

■ The Poke Shack & Grill had its grand opening in September at 4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 105. The early buzz is good on starters like chicken katsu sliders and kalua pork nachos, signature poke bowls like The Hawaiian (ahi poke, limu poke, lomi salmon), build-your-own bowls, plate lunches anchored by lau lau or kalbi, and several poke styles sold à la carte. There are also chicken katsu, teriyaki chicken and kalua pig bowls for the keikis (children).

■ Rockin Crab, out of Portland, Oregon, now has a Vegas location, at 10140 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 122. The Cajun seafood and mini hot pot menu features seafood boils with choice of seafood, spice level and eight sides (including boiled eggs, corn and sausage); seafood, seafood pasta, fried tofu and combo plates; and five styles of hot pot (including kimchi, seafood and Thai). Wings and fries also make an appearance.Visit rockincrab.co/las-vegas.html.

■ Royal Wraps recently debuted at 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 195, in Henderson. Look for falafel or seasoned beef (donair) as wraps or salads, chicken as a shawarma or salad, and lamb and beef as a shawarma or salad. There are also fries loaded with chicken shawarma, lamb and beef shawarma, and donair beef.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Ocean Prime, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting a tasting of its Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Essential blend of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, along with passed appetizers. Benoît Collard, CEO of Piper-Heidsieck, is scheduled to attend for a meet-and-greet. Cost: $100, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations by Oct. 13: privatedininglasvegas@cameronmitchell.com or 702-529-4470.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s the big 5-0 for Harrah’s Las Vegas. To celebrate the property’s 50th anniversary, Ramsay’s Kitchen is offering a limited-time menu featuring items from several Ramsay restaurants, including a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye and the sticky toffee pudding. Cost: $150. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is marking the occasion with a limited-time menu, including ribeye and shrimp and an after-dinner cocktail. Cost: $150. During October, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Ruth’s Chris, The Lounge, Piano Bar, Lobby Bar, Signature Bar and Fulton Street Food Hall Bar are serving anniversary drinks.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott in Summerlin is serving its lobster Thermidor special featuring lobster meat cooked in brandy cream sauce, then stuffed in the shell and browned with a Gruyère crust. This grand old dish, named after a month in the French Revolutionary calendar, is accompanied by fingerlings, heirloom baby carrots and haricots verts. Cost: $92.

◆ ◆ ◆

During October, Founders Coffee locations are donating $1 from each sale of its monthly Giving Drink to Tortoise Group, a nonprofit that advocates for the protection and well-being of the desert tortoise. The Cookie Butter Latte is made with espresso, brown butter syrup, Biscoff butter, milk, whipped cream and cookie crumbs, served hot or iced. Cost: $5.25-6.25 in three sizes.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Baja Miguel’s in the South Point offers its Fiesta Happy Hours, with frozen or house margaritas, well drinks, Jose Cuervo Gold shots, all Mexican beers, hard seltzers and house wine, each for $3.

◆ ◆ ◆

Big Smoke, presented by Cigar Aficionado magazine, returns to Resorts World on Nov. 3 and 4. The weekend celebration of high-end cigars, whiskeys and other premium spirits, and beer consists of daytime seminars and evening tastings. Tickets: $350 general admission, $450 VIP, each evening. Purchase/details: lasvegasbigsmoke.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.