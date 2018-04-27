5 restaurants where you can get Las Vegas prime rib

Prime Rib (Thinkstock)

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Lawry’s has been in the prime rib game since 1938, and learned a few things along the way. The Las Vegas branch has an art deco theme with velvet banquettes, and like the others, it serves prime rib carved tableside from a lighted rolling cart that also holds the restaurant’s traditional Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, creamed corn and creamed spinach.

4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, 702-893-2223, lawrysonline.com

Ellis Island

Ellis Island’s King Cut prime rib is bargain-priced at $16.99 (with soup or salad, choice of potato and garlic green beans), so it’s not surprising there’s limited availability. And you can get it with a beer brewed in-house. The little hotel-casino is celebrating its 50th anniversary, so keep your eyes open for special deals from its restaurant, brewery and casino.

702-733-8901, ellisislandcasino.com

Primarily Prime Rib

When the name of the cut is in the restaurant’s name you know it’s a specialty, and that’s the case at Primarily Prime Rib, which offers it in five variations: 10-ounce and 16-ounce, plus 26-ounce with bone, as well as a three-slice English cut and version that’s blackened Cajun style. It’s aged, roasted in-house and served with choice of salad or soup and potato or vegetable.

South Point, 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com

Prime Rib Loft

The same goes for the Prime Rib Loft, a fixture at The Orleans that was recently renovated but still has a bird’s-eye view of the casino floor. It offers five variations as well (including Cajun style and English cut), with salad or chowder and potato. And if you stop by between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday for the National Prime Rib Week special, you can get $3 to $5 off prime rib and half off a glass of house wine.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Bob Taylor’s Ranch House

If you’re looking for something a little different — and a restaurant off the beaten path — consider the smoked prime rib, 12 or 16 ounces, at the venerable Bob Taylor’s, which opened in 1955 in what was then the far reaches of the Las Vegas Valley but now is smack-dab in the middle of suburbia. And there’s a mesquite-fired grill right in the dining room.

7250 Rio Vista St., 702-645-1300, bobtaylorsranchhouse.com