5 restaurants where you’ll find festive Christmas-themed dishes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
It’s been looking a lot like Christmas since about September. Still, it may be hard to believe that the big day is only about a week away. Las Vegas restaurants are in the holiday spirit and want to ensure their guests are too, so they’re offering dishes such as these.

Peppermint sundae

The house-made Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae at Topgolf’s Tinsel Town attraction is a warm brownie served with vanilla ice cream and peppermint-infused hot fudge, with candy cane “snow” on top, $11, through Dec. 27.

Topgolf Las Vegas, 702-933-8458 or topgolf.com

Peppermint bark pancakes

Peppermint bark has become quite prevalent in recent years — sort of a Christmas retort to autumn’s pumpkin-spiced everything — but Hash House a Go Go offers the rare twist of featuring the flavors for breakfast, with a buttermilk pancake mixed with crushed candy canes and milk chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream, $12.49, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Hash House a Go Go, multiple locations, hashhouseagogo.com

Christmas roast

STK Steakhouse’s traditional dinner will center on “Christmas beast”: roasted prime rib, served with confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots and black truffle Madeira sauce, $89, Dec. 24-26.

STK Steakhouse, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Feast of the Seven Fishes

The traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes will be served at Carmine’s on Dec. 24. Sized to serve groups of six to eight, it includes fried calamari, baked clams or clams on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, pasta with red or white clam sauce, mixed seafood pasta, shrimp scampi and salmon oreganata, $350.

Carmine’s, Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-473-9700, carminesnyc.com

Cinnamon bread pudding

A sweet way to end a Christmas Day dinner at Hofbrauhaus that also will include chunky salmon chowder, breaded fried brie with salad and cranberries, and beef medallions with green peppercorn sauce, au gratin potatoes and asparagus Hollandaise, the warm cinnamon bread pudding will be served with vanilla ice cream, eggnog Anglaise, holiday-spiced cherries and whipped cream, $10.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

