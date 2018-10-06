5 seafood dishes to love in Las Vegas

For Scotch 80 Prime’s Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower, Maine lobster, white shrimp, sea scallops, Spanish octopus, Alaskan king crab and littleneck clams are grilled over mesquite, flamed at the table with brandy, finished with scampi butter and garnished with charred lemons.

For Scotch 80 Prime’s Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower, Maine lobster, white shrimp, sea scallops, Spanish octopus, Alaskan king crab and littleneck clams are grilled over mesquite, flamed at the table with brandy, finished with scampi butter and garnished with charred lemons. $125 for small, $185 for large.

Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Vic & Anthony’s

A 5-ounce panko-crusted rock lobster tail crowns cavatappi pasta cloaked in a lobster, cheddar and Swiss cheese sauce and garnished with microherbs, $38.

Golden Nugget, 129 E. Fremont St., 702-386-8300, goldennugget.com

Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar

Tides’ Hot Mess Crab and Shrimp Pan Roast Po’Boy borrows the famous dish from sister Oyster Bar restaurants, piling shrimp and crab in a brandy-spiked creamy tomato sauce on a roll, available at lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., $17.

Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, 702-617-6800, greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

Poke Nachos start with crisp wontons, which are piled with marinated raw ahi, avocado, cilantro, jalapenos, green onions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy and sriracha aioli for varying textures and flavor notes, $13.75.

Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, 702-636-7111, suncoastcasino.com

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro

A favorite on Morels’ brunch menu, served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, is the Dungeness Crab Oscar Benedict, with toasted brioche topped with crabmeat, steamed asparagus, two poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce, $21.

Palazzo, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-607-6333, morelslv.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella