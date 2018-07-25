5 Shark Week restaurant specials in Las Vegas

It’s the 30th anniversary edition of Shark Week, which brings lots of shark-centric programming to the Discovery Channel, and Las Vegas businesses are jumping in with both feet.
Shark Week dining specials
Bonefish Grill, 6527 S Las Vegas Blvd.; 8701 W Charleston Rd.
All Day Hand-Crafted Happy Hour runs through Thursday. Shark Bites include Crispy Cod Sliders, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Artichoke Fritto, Mussels Josephine and Crispy Calamari, priced at $6 each. The Winter White Cosmo will be briefly available as the Great White Cosmo. bonefishgrill.com
Nacho Daddy Summerlin, 9560 W Sahara Ave.
Nacho Daddy Summerlin offers viewing parties beginning at 5 p.m. daily through Sunday in its private dining room. For $30, guests can devour the Shark Attack Nachos with choice of a Shark Beer or the Blood in the Water cocktail.
Shark Attack Nachos are made with house-made blue corn chips, butter-poached crab and lobster, white queso, serrano aioli, mango pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and sriracha, and are adorned with a fin. nachodaddy.com
The Blood in the Water cocktail has Captain Morgan rum, Cruzan rum, blue Curacao and sweet & sour.
Shark-inspired menu items
Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave.
Freed’s Bakery is offering its signature vanilla cupcakes, filled with strawberry puree for that ooze factor and topped with ocean-blue cream-cheese frosting and a grey fondant shark fin. They’re $3.25 each or $34 for a dozen and available through Sunday. freedsbakery.com
Cabo Wabo Cantina, 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd,
Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops has created the Shark Tank, a mixture of Absolut Lime, blue Curacao, sweet and sour mix and ginger ale in a 50-ounce souvenir glass prudently suggested for two or more. It’s finished with a candy gummy shark with a cherry bomb shot in its jaws, and several shark-bait skeletons. It’s $48 and available through Saturday. cabowabocantina.com
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant (11020 Lavender Hill Dr) serves a Shark Attack Cocktail with Captain Morgan, Malibu, pineapple juice, blue Curacao, lime juice and cherry and lime. panchosrestaurant.com