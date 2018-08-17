5 special menus at Las Vegas restaurants this week

Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has added several new premium-quality dishes to its menu: cured Hokkaido scallops with wasabi ponzu and yuzu tobiko, prime beef tartare with bincho mayonnaise and seaweed crisp, and Iberico pork with yuzu truffle and garlic chips.

Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has added several new premium-quality dishes to its menu: cured Hokkaido scallops with wasabi ponzu and yuzu tobiko, prime beef tartare with bincho mayonnaise and seaweed crisp, and Iberico pork with yuzu truffle and garlic chips. For reservations, call 702-698-2199.

Vegan collaboration

Chef Mayra Trabulse and Turmeric Flavors of India chef/owner Ritesh Patel will collaborate on a five-course vegan meal from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Turmeric, 700 Fremont St. The evening will include chef demos and insights and DJ music on the restaurant’s rooftop patio. It’s $79 per person or $148 per couple, which includes one drink, beer or house wine, and parking. Tickets are available at the restaurant or at bit.ly/culinaryfusion.

Stag’s Leap dinner

The products of Stag’s Leap Winery will be featured in a dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The five-course dinner, with an entree of mocha-dusted rib-eye cap over grilled portabella mushrooms with arugula, is $80. Call 702-221-6678.

Dinner for two

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, is offering a Silver Oak prime rib dinner for two for $150, through the end of the month. It includes the Original Spinning Bowl Salad; the Lawry cut of prime rib with creamed corn or creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding, or Atlantic salmon with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables; Silver Oak wine or a signature Meat & Potato Cocktail; and one dessert per guest. Call 702-893-2223.

Taste of Venice

Food from the Veneto, or Venetian, region of Italy will be featured in the next installment of the Summer Regional Menu Series through Thursday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The four-course dinner with entree choices of baby octopus stew with peas and soft polenta or pan-roasted Cornish hen with tomato, herbs and baby rainbow potato is $49. Call 702-365-5300.