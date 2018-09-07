5 sports bars in Las Vegas to watch football

Walk into Lagasse’s Stadium during an NFL game and you’ll be surrounded by live action on more than 100 HD screens, including the main display that measures 16 by 9 feet, to be viewed from tiered seating and plush couches.

Lagasse’s Stadium

Walk into Lagasse’s Stadium during an NFL game and you’ll be surrounded by live action on more than 100 HD screens, including the main display that measures 16 by 9 feet, to be viewed from tiered seating and plush couches. And you’ll watch it while munching on Emeril Lagasse’s food such as Emeril’s New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo, truffle Parmesan french fries with foie gras-black truffle aioli, shrimp and chicken jambalaya pasta and New Orleans Bread & Butter Pudding.

Palazzo, 702-607-2665, emerilsrestaurants.com

Beer Park

If it’s football, you can watch it live on the dozens of screens at Beer Park, the open-air spot atop Paris Las Vegas — although you may be distracted by a view of the Strip that includes the Fountains of Bellagio. The more than 100 beers include 36 on tap, and the menu features such dishes as Gilroy Garlic Fries, a smoked meatloaf sandwich, burgers, the bacon-wrapped Mexican Style Dog or smoked prime rib, pork ribs and chicken. Plus, there are outdoor games if the NFL action slows down.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com

PKWY Tavern

That PKWY Tavern has three locations across the valley means there’s one close to nearly everyone, and their more than 80 TV screens inside and out mean the football action is close as well. With more than 250 beers and a beer-loyalty club, the suds are very much in focus, but so is the food, with a menu of such items as jalapeno popper egg rolls, mashed-potato bites, seven flavors of bacon, burgers and sandwiches. There’s even a scorpion-pepper wing challenge, which sounds like it requires a lot of beer.

450 S. Rampart Blvd, pkwytavern.com; with additional locations

Crown & Anchor British Pub

Whether it’s NFL or college football you seek, or the other kind they play across the pond, Crown & Anchor is bound to be tuned in live, no matter the hour. The full menu is available all the time and runs to traditional English and American favorites such as fish and chips and burgers. The 1-2-3 special during all NFL games will get you a British banger hot dog for $1, PBR for $2 and a half dozen wings for $3.

1350 E. Tropicana Ave., 702-739-8676, crownandanchorlv.com; also at 4755 Spring Mountain Road

The Book

Here’s a brand-new one, which opened Thursday. Food options include Sticky Chicken, with more than 10 wing combinations and sandwiches such as the Gladiator, with the chicken on a ciabatta roll topped with ricotta pesto, grilled mozzarella and spicy Italian sausage. The Book also has a 24-tap self-serve beer wall, Fan Caves with 98-inch TVs and a plethora of high-tech devices, including Xboxes and VR goggles.

The Linq Hotel, 702-370-7736, caesars.com

