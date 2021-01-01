52°F
Food

5 top spots to satisfy that barbecue craving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 4:13 pm
 
Steve Overlay, owner of Sin City Smokers Barbecue and Catering, poses for a photo at his Henderson restaurant on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steve Overlay, owner of Sin City Smokers Barbecue and Catering, poses for a photo at his Henderson restaurant on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

If all this talk about barbecue has you craving some, here are five of the most smokin’ Q spots in town.

Big B’s Texas BBQ

Mesquite and oak brought in from the Lone Star State flavor the meats at Big B’s, which include brisket, tri-tip, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, baby back and beef ribs, and po’boys and sliders are offered.

3019 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 6115 S. Fort Apache Road; bigbztexasbbq.com

Fox Smokehouse BBQ

With a — trademarked — motto of “If you’re saucin’, you’re hidin’,” Fox’s is known for burnt ends, brisket, pulled pork and St. Louis ribs, and serves barbecued salmon, a rarity in these parts.

930 Nevada Way, Boulder City; foxsmokehousebbq.com

Jessie Rae’s BBQ

“It’s all about the butt,” proclaims Jessie Rae’s of its signature pulled pork, and it also offers spare and baby back ribs, brisket and chicken, with loaded potatoes and mac and cheese a specialty on its “Las Vegas-style BBQ” menu.

5611 S. Valley View Blvd.; jessieraesbbq.com

Rollin Smoke Barbeque

The brisket at Rollin Smoke is chopped unless you tell them otherwise, and they also smoke St. Louis ribs, pork and chicken and serve Southern-inflected sandwiches, salads, wraps and spuds.

3185 S. Highland Drive, 4115 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Pawn Plaza; rollinsmokebarbeque.com

Sin City Smokers

Sin City Smokers barbecue includes brisket, chicken, chopped pork and pork spare ribs, turkey breast and kielbasa, and sandwich specialties include The Whole Hog, which has smoked pork, grilled ham and bacon with American cheese and two sauces.

2861 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson; sincitysmokers.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

