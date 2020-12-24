5 ways to have fun on New Year’s Eve, 2020 be darned

Sahara to host a Champagne and dessert event; Nobu plans a nine-course dinner; Strat says come to the Top of the World for fireworks view.

Braised short ribs in dark chocolate and chile demi-glace at Top of the World (The Strat)

Lobster and crab risotto at Top of the World. (Ray Alamo)

The Sahara’s New Year’s Eve celebration this year is decidedly 2020 — but in a good way.

“It’s a different year, and I think when things are as different as they are, we had to think a little bit differently,” said Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage. “Let’s still have the party, but let’s activate the entire casino.”

Olheiser said that since the Sahara is, by Las Vegas standards, a boutique-size property, they realized they could let guests roam the whole thing, which would not only enable social distancing but also give guests the freedom to stop to gamble, get some air or just people-watch.

“We walked from one end to the other,” he said. “We started at Paradise Lounge; that’s going to be our Champagne bar for the night.”

Not far away, he said, is The Tangier, which will focus on brown spirits, serving Manhattans and Old Fashioneds.

Casbar, in the middle of the casino, will be an “effervescent spot,” Olheiser said, serving martinis and gin and tonic.

Bella Bistro, he said, will be the site of a wine bar and will offer 30 desserts and a chocolate fountain with 15 to 20 things you can dip in it — although not your hand, like in those pre-COVID horror stories, because employees will be standing by to assist and monitor.

“We thought the activation would be fun,” Olheiser said. “You can grab a glass of Port, grab some chocolate. We wanted to have the same style of high-energy, fun event, but didn’t want people to feel like they were shoulder-to-shoulder.” For their $50 ticket, guests will get wristbands and a map.

“Think of Disneyland, where you get a map of where all the rides are,” he said.

saharalasvegas.com/nye

Other celebrations

Many Las Vegas restaurants will have special menus and/or food and drink specials for New Year’s Eve, most of which will further the holiday’s tradition of celebrating with the best of the best. One such event is planned at Nobu at Caesars Palace, which will have a nine-course prix-fixe menu that even the hotel is calling “extravagant.” It’ll feature numerous Nobu signatures such as aged bluefin tuna avocado shiso, Japanese A5 wagyu with wasabi salsa and ponzu and foie miso soup. It’s $200 per person. caesars.com

This year, Las Vegas won’t have the spectacular fireworks show up and down the Strip that has become known worldwide, but the Plaza downtown will step into the breach. And the view won’t be much better than from the sky-high Top of the World at the Strat. The evening will begin, pre-fireworks, with seatings between 4 and 7:45 p.m. with an a la carte menu and $125 minimum food and beverage purchase per person. And then it’ll be time for the show: A five-course prix-fixe menu, with an entree of braised short ribs in dark chocolate and chili demi-glace or lobster and crab risotto, will be $249 after 9:45 p.m., but if you want a window seat, it’s $274. thestrat.com

Don’t want to go to The Strip or downtown but still want a little of that top-drawer entertainment? Former “Jersey Boys” star Travis Cloer and the Trio will sing at DW Bistro at The Gramercy. The dinner is three courses and furthers the trio theme with a trio of Wellingtons for an entree. Seatings are at 6 p.m. for $99 and 8:30 for $129, and if you’d rather celebrate at home, there’s a package for two for $149 that includes a link to virtually enjoy Cloer & Co. dwbistro.com

If your budget’s maybe a little tighter but you’d still like to treat yourself, Guy’s your guy. Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen + Bar at The Linq will serve a special surf and turf burger made with Kobe beef and tempura lobster, with arugula and Bearnaise sauce on a toasted brioche bun, for $29.99. For another variation on the theme, the Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s will serve a lobster BLT, $20.99. caesars.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.