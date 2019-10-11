6 Las Vegas bars where you can sip hauntingly good cocktails

All Hallow’s Eve comes but once a year; why not mark it in style with a cocktail created for the occasion? Here are six places to find one in Las Vegas.

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Sure, you could celebrate Halloween with a bloody mary or a death in the afternoon, both perfectly respectable drinks with slightly macabre names but, well, kind of boring. All Hallow’s Eve comes but once a year; why not mark it in style with a cocktail created for the occasion? Here are seven places to find one in Las Vegas.

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Alibi is celebrating the season with two Halloween-themed cocktails. The Ghostly Encounter is made with creme de cassis, vodka, pomegranate juice, orange bitters and blackberries with a black sugar rim, while The Antidote combines vodka, amaretto, pineapple juice, club soda and strawberry puree. $19 each, through Oct. 31.

Aria, 702-692-5616, aria.mgmresorts.com

Cabo Wabo Cantina

It’s doubtful you’ll be twice — or even once — shy after imbibing this. Cabo Wabo’s Once Bitten is a blend of Bacardi Anejo Cuatro, St. Germain, ginger beer and lime juice, swirled with blood-orange puree and served in a skull-shaped souvenir glass. $13, Oct. 18-31. And you can get any of Cabo Wabo’s other cocktails in the skull-shaped souvenir glass for an extra $2.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-385-2226, cabowabocantina.com

Distill and Remedy’s

Here’s a Jack-O-Lantern that doesn’t even come with the messy seeds. The Jack-O-Lantern cocktail at all Distill and Remedy’s locations blends Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire with sour mix, ginger beer and a lemon wedge. $5 during the bars’ Halloween parties Oct. 26.

Multiple locations for Distill, distillbar.com; Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, both in Henderson, remedystavern.com

Hangover Bar at Madame Tussaud’s

Take your black magic woman — or man — or your Wolf Pack to Madame Tussaud’s to see the only celebrities guaranteed not to shun a selfie with you. While you’re there, you can indulge in the Black Magic Margarita, which is made with tequila, triple sec and sweet-and-sour mix with a sugar or salt rim, finished with a candy googly eye. $5, through Oct. 31.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-862-7800, madametussauds.com

Lily Bar & Lounge

It’s a trifecta of Halloween spirits at Lily. The Black Widow is white rum and coconut cream, poured over a web of white cotton candy and garnished with gummy spiders. The Lychee Lookee is a concoction of vodka, lime juice, lychee puree and club soda, garnished with blueberry-lychee “eyeballs” to ghoulish effect. And for the Con Gusan(old) Fashion, the Lily’s barkeeps mix mezcal, Grand Marnier, agave, orange bitters and soda, smoke it in a dome and garnish with orange peel, a cherry and gummy worms. $20 each, Oct. 24-31.

Bellagio, 702-692-5615, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Mercato Della Pescheria

It’s called Pozione Morte, which is a more lyrical way of saying “potion of death,” and its misty allure is likely to tempt the unwary. It’s a mix of Ciroc Apple Vodka, house-made blueberry grenadine and Monin Violet, poured atop dry ice and served with a berry garnish. $14, Halloween weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-837-0309, venetian.com

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Put a little smoky spirit in your Halloween with the Spooky Peach cocktail at Pancho’s. It starts with El Silencio Mezcal Espadin, mixed with peach puree and sweet-and-sour mix and garnished with fresh jalapeno slices. $10.75, Oct. 31 only.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-982-0111, panchosrestaurant.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.