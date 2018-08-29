Food

6 trendy eateries from US cities coming to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2018 - 5:36 pm
 

It’s trendy. It’s casual. It’s fast.

It’s also the latest evidence that formal fine dining is facing stiff competition from hip young upstarts in the battle for Las Vegas’ culinary spotlight. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ newest restaurant experience, Block 16 Urban Food Hall, will be a collection of six concepts from across the country that seem custom-made for millennial foodies who want to cram as many Instagram-worthy bites as possible into a visit to the Strip.

The name Block 16 hails from an early 20th century neighborhood in downtown Las Vegas known for offering liquor, gambling, dancing and prostitution. Its modern namesake, set to open Friday, offers less salacious temptations, fusing the recent trend of grab-and-go counter service from marquee chefs and restaurateurs with the classic American food court.

From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 a.m. on weekends it will offer something for just about everyone. It’s located on Cosmo’s second floor, where the shopping and dining promenade meets the walkway into the resort’s convention space. The placement will offer easy access to partiers entering and exiting the adjacent Marquee nightclub and conventioneers grabbing a quick bite to eat in their booths.

For those who want to make a meal of it, however, there will over 200 seats within the hall. Most are at bars in front of a station, but none is dedicated exclusively to certain customers. The setup allows groups who can’t decide on one restaurant or cuisine to still dine together.

James Beard Award-winner Andy Ricker, whose Portland Thai restaurant Pok Pok Wing is among the food hall’s residents, says eating that way is common in other parts of the world.

small pic description goes here

Pad thai by Pok Pok at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

“It’s been happening in Thailand for decades. You go to a night market and you walk around, and one person specializes in pad Thai, the next person specializes in Thai omelet with crab, and the next person specializes in fish ball noodle soup. It’s a bunch of different things and it’s a really fun way to eat.”

The search for new ideas

The idea of importing popular cuisine from other markets and serving it as take-out isn’t new to the hotel. Cosmopolitan already has two successful examples.

“We saw the success of Eggslut and Milk Bar and wanted to expand on that,” says Patrick Nichols, Cosmo’s senior vice president of strategy and business development. So he and his team began traveling the country in search of local favorites that were “crave-able,” and could be made fresh in under five minutes.

In Nashville, they found hot chicken, a spicy take on traditional Southern fried chicken that Hattie B’s offers in sandwiches, on plates and as tenders with six levels of heat.

small pic description goes here

Hot chicken sandwich by Hattie B’s at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas

“It’s been in Nashville since the ‘50s or maybe even before that,” co-owner Nick Bishop Jr. says. “But it’s really turned into our culinary offering to the world.”

Portland’s Lardo offers something more familiar: sandwiches. But classically trained chef Rick Gencarelli impressed Portland foodies by approaching them with a fine-dining sensibility.

small pic description goes here

Grilled mortadella sandwich by Lardo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

“Things were balanced, and there were textural contrasts. And we toasted the bread so that it was better than a regular sandwich. We tried to elevate it, but without making it too fancy.”

From New Orleans, Nichols brought in District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew. And the Cosmo team’s sole original concept, Tekka Bar, offers Japanese flair. New York City’s Ghost Donkey will open later this year, adding Mexican food, tequila and mezcal to the mix.

small pic description goes here

Offerings from District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew

The home team

Re-creating several menus worth of regional favorites in Las Vegas is the job of a team of chefs and cooks, overseen by Block 16’s executive chef John Courtney. A veteran of several local restaurants, including Carson Kitchen and RM Seafood, he says at this job he takes “zero liberties” with interpretations.

“This is exact carbon copies of what the ownership wants,” he explains.

That means importing signature ingredients, including a creole sausage from New Orleans and 50-gallon drums of blue fish sauce from Thailand. But ingredients only go so far.

“Brian Morris at Hattie B’s preaches about love and the ability to create this food that warms your soul. That doesn’t just come from a recipe. It comes from time and technique and learning from the culture of the people in that area.”

To understand that about each of the restaurants at Block 16, Courtney traveled to each city to see how dishes are made. In the months since he’s returned, his mission has been to “teach that (culture) to the commissary cooks and the cooks down on the line and have them feel that same sense of pride.”

It may take a few visits to see how well he did with each import. Of course guests could experience them faster by visiting with a large group and sharing. More than any single dish or restaurant, Nichols says, that’s Block 16’s real appeal.

“It’s being able to bring a big group of people in, and have a diverse experience.”

The schedule

District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Tekka Bar

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Lardo

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Pok Pok Wing

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Ghost Donkey

Opening this fall

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like