Food

7 spots to take mom for mimosas on Mother’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 6:53 am
 
The strawberry lychee Super Mimosa at the Mimosas Gourmet location on South Durango Drive on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The strawberry lychee Super Mimosa at the Mimosas Gourmet location on South Durango Drive on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

There’s an affinity between moms and mimosas. Don’t ask us why — and we’d rather not speculate — but mimosas at brunch have become quite the Mother’s Day tradition. Here are some of the best places to get mimosas in the Las Vegas area.

Super Mimosa in choice of 14 flavors

Mimosas Gourmet, 3455 S. Durango Drive

The strawberry lychee Super Mimosa at the Mimosas Gourmet location on South Durango Drive on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mimosas Gourmet’s Super Mimosa, $38.50, delivers just under a gallon of sparkly goodness in the classic orange flavor or coco-pineapple, cranberry, guava, kiwi, lychee, mango, passion fruit, peach, pineapple, pomegranate, prickly pear, strawberry or watermelon. Feeling a little more restrained? The regular mimosa, $9.50, delivers 16 ounces in the same flavors. mimosasgourmet.com

Jump Off the Board

Overlook Grill, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Various flavors of mimosas are available at the Overlook Grill at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ...
Various flavors of mimosas are available at the Overlook Grill at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Max Milla)

The Overlook Grill offers the decadent Jump Off the Board, $40, a 90-minute bottomless indulgence made with Veuve Clicquot in orange, pineapple, prickly pear, passion fruit, guava or lychee, or the Float on the Surface, $20, in orange or pineapple. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Mimosas in seven flavors

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.

Mimosas at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)
Mimosas at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)

Kona Grill offers lots of choices when it comes to mimosas — white peach, hibiscus, watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry or the traditional orange — and all you can drink in two hours costs $19, by the glass, $9. konagrill.com

Smoking Mimosa Goblet

Sugar Factory, Fashion Show Mall

The Smoking Mimosa Goblet at the Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall. (Sugar Factory)
The Smoking Mimosa Goblet at the Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall. (Sugar Factory)

If Mom’s look is smokin’, why not fix her up with Sugar Factory’s smoking mimosa goblet? It’s $39 and made with prosecco, orange slices and orange juice. Or she can have a regular mimosa, $9, in cranberry, orange, pineapple, ruby red grapefruit or lemonade. sugarfactory.com

Mimosa service

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road

Mimosa service at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sparrow + Wolf)
Mimosa service at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sparrow + Wolf)

Sparrow + Wolf’s bottomless mimosa service uses its cold-pressed juice blends, such as ginger, peach nectar and lemon; strawberry, vanilla and basil; melon, lemongrass and lime leaf; and of course orange citrus, $28. sparrowandwolflv.com

Mimosas in three seasonal flavors

CraftKitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Mimosas at CraftKitchen in Henderson
Mimosas at CraftKitchen in Henderson

Which flavor mimosas are available at CraftKitchen on a given day depends on which fresh juices are being featured that week, determined by the season or customer demand. Right now they’re blackberry, guava and the classic orange, but at other times, choices might include pomegranate or blood orange, $14. craftkitchenlv.com

Flight of mimosas

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Broken Yolk Cafe serves a mimosa flight on a paddle. (Instagram)
Broken Yolk Cafe serves a mimosa flight on a paddle. (Instagram)

Broken Yolk’s mimosa flight, served on a paddle, is an exercise in refreshment: Wycliff Brut Champagne with orange juice, pomegranate, lemonade and grapefruit juice, $13. Or, you can get a single mimosa with orange, cranberry or pomegranate juice, $9. thebrokenyolkcafe.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

