7 spots to take mom for mimosas on Mother’s Day
If you’re taking Mom out on Sunday, it’ll likely be for a nice springlike brunch, and since mimosas may well be involved, we’ve picked seven of the area’s best.
There’s an affinity between moms and mimosas. Don’t ask us why — and we’d rather not speculate — but mimosas at brunch have become quite the Mother’s Day tradition. Here are some of the best places to get mimosas in the Las Vegas area.
Super Mimosa in choice of 14 flavors
Mimosas Gourmet, 3455 S. Durango Drive
Mimosas Gourmet’s Super Mimosa, $38.50, delivers just under a gallon of sparkly goodness in the classic orange flavor or coco-pineapple, cranberry, guava, kiwi, lychee, mango, passion fruit, peach, pineapple, pomegranate, prickly pear, strawberry or watermelon. Feeling a little more restrained? The regular mimosa, $9.50, delivers 16 ounces in the same flavors. mimosasgourmet.com
Jump Off the Board
Overlook Grill, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Overlook Grill offers the decadent Jump Off the Board, $40, a 90-minute bottomless indulgence made with Veuve Clicquot in orange, pineapple, prickly pear, passion fruit, guava or lychee, or the Float on the Surface, $20, in orange or pineapple. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Mimosas in seven flavors
Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.
Kona Grill offers lots of choices when it comes to mimosas — white peach, hibiscus, watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry or the traditional orange — and all you can drink in two hours costs $19, by the glass, $9. konagrill.com
Smoking Mimosa Goblet
Sugar Factory, Fashion Show Mall
If Mom’s look is smokin’, why not fix her up with Sugar Factory’s smoking mimosa goblet? It’s $39 and made with prosecco, orange slices and orange juice. Or she can have a regular mimosa, $9, in cranberry, orange, pineapple, ruby red grapefruit or lemonade. sugarfactory.com
Mimosa service
Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road
Sparrow + Wolf’s bottomless mimosa service uses its cold-pressed juice blends, such as ginger, peach nectar and lemon; strawberry, vanilla and basil; melon, lemongrass and lime leaf; and of course orange citrus, $28. sparrowandwolflv.com
Mimosas in three seasonal flavors
CraftKitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Which flavor mimosas are available at CraftKitchen on a given day depends on which fresh juices are being featured that week, determined by the season or customer demand. Right now they’re blackberry, guava and the classic orange, but at other times, choices might include pomegranate or blood orange, $14. craftkitchenlv.com
Flight of mimosas
Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Broken Yolk’s mimosa flight, served on a paddle, is an exercise in refreshment: Wycliff Brut Champagne with orange juice, pomegranate, lemonade and grapefruit juice, $13. Or, you can get a single mimosa with orange, cranberry or pomegranate juice, $9. thebrokenyolkcafe.com
