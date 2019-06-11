99-cent shrimp cocktail returns to downtown Las Vegas

A downtown Las Vegas restaurant has resurrected a Las Vegas favorite with the Golden Gate Original Shrimp Cocktail.

Las Vegas’ Original Shrimp Cocktail is just 99 cents at 7th & Carson during happy hour. (7th & Carson Facebook)

Yearning for a taste of old Las Vegas?

Look no further than 7th & Carson at 616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 110, in downtown Las Vegas. It might not be the San Francisco Shrimp Bar & Deli that once was inside the Golden Gate on Fremont Street, but this is where the 99-cent Golden Gate Original Shrimp Cocktail has been resurrected.

“Everyday in June — come in between 5-6pm and try Las Vegas’ Original Shrimp Cocktail for just $.99 — just like it was back then!” the restaurant says on its Facebook page.

The restaurant adds that the shrimp cocktail is made using the Golden Gate’s original recipe.

For nearly 50 years, the Golden Gate served the chilled crustaceans in spicy cocktail sauce in a six-ounce tulip sundae glass for less than $1. By 1992, more than 25 million shrimp cocktails had been sold.

In 2008, the unthinkable occurred — the price of the Golden Gate icon went up to $1.99, according to a Review-Journal story.

By 2012 the Golden Gate is renovated, the deli is gone but Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery continues to serve the famed shrimp cocktail.

Within about five years, Du-Par’s closed and the iconic shrimp cocktail vanished into history.

Until now.

Miss happy hour? Don’t fret, the Golden Gate Shrimp Cocktail in on the 7th & Carson menu everyday for $9.99.