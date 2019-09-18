A chicken sandwich designed for a Vegas morning-after

The Crack Shack on the Strip fixes The Hangover, featuring antibiotic-free chicken and a fried egg between two biscuits.

The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Crack Shack

Forget the chicken-sandwich battle between Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A. For something a little different — especially if you’re suffering a bit from celebrating too much the night before — consider The Hangover at The Crack Shack.

Southern California-based The Crack Shack opened its sixth location last month at Park MGM, with an outdoor entrance next to Eataly, and The Hangover is a Las Vegas exclusive.

It’s a fried antibiotic-free Jidori chicken breast (or thigh) dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning, topped with a fried egg and served between two biscuits with a cup of red eye coffee aioli. It’s $12.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella