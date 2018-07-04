A gift guide for planning summer picnics in patriotic style

The Fourth of July is but one of many reasons for firing up that grill or waving the red, white and blue. Here are a few items to help you do either — or both — any day of the year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

A bottle of SkinnyFATS Porky Pineapple in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Jet.com

Chef'n.com

Partyflasks.com

Las Vegas-based SkinnyFats has introduced a line of four ketchups — or catchups, as the company calls them — and a Turmerica hot mustard to put some zing into your grilling game. Choose from Jalatcha, Chillpotle, Unipeppercorn or Porky Pineapple; the latter of which can be rubbed on a salt-and-peppered pork butt that’s cooked and shredded for pulled pork. — $4.20 each at the four local restaurants or $4.95 at amazon.com

Old Glory-themed 7-inch paper dessert plates with a vintage flag design come in a package of 10. Similar designs in other supplies are available, such as party picks, cupcake toppers, tablecloths, coasters and can coolers. — $2, jet.com

Commercial ice-cream sandwiches may not be too exciting, but with this kit you can start from scratch or customize to your heart’s desire. The Chef’n SweetSpot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker includes a silicone mold for baking the cookies and a mold for making the finished sandwiches, and recipes are included. — $19.99, chefn.com

Show your patriotic spirit while making it easier to bring the beverages along. The American Flag Flask is lightweight, BPA-free plastic with a wide-mouth cap for filling and a drip-free spout for serving, and a number of designs are available. It holds 2.25 liters, or about three bottles of wine. — $19.99, amazon.com

Here’s an opportunity to share your patriotic tastes with family and friends: This set from Wabash Valley Farms includes a color-changing aluminum popcorn popper, 2 pounds of popcorn in red, white and blue (each) and serving bowls. — $65.99, bedbathandbeyond.com