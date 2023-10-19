A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort

The modern Mexican restaurant features queso fresco hotcakes, suckling pig tacos, and flights of margaritas, tequilas and mezcals.

Wood-fire whole fish from Leoncito, the modern Mexican restaurant set to open Nov. 7, 2023, at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, in the west of the Las Vegas valley. (Station Casinos)

A Little Lion cocktail from Leoncito, the modern Mexican restaurant set to open Nov. 7, 2023, at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, in the west of the Las Vegas valley. (Station Casinos)

Leoncito, the restaurant replacing Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort, will open Nov. 7. Leoncito — Spanish for “little lion” — offers a menu of Modern Mexican dishes and Mexican-inspired cocktails.

Wish You Were Here Group hospitality, which opened Rouge Room and Rouge Cabanas this year at the property, also developed the new restaurant.

Among the menu highlights are a vegan watermelon tostada, queso fresco hotcakes with pineapple butter, a selection of seven tacos (including suckling pig), a green chorizo chimichanga, mole poblano draping roast chicken, and whole branzino served with salsa verde.

“We are proud to source our ingredients from producers who are thoughtful, passionate and ultimately people who share the same philosophy as us,” said Thomas Lim, chef, creative director and a partner in Wish You Were Here Group.

Among the beverage highlights are margarita, tequila, mezcal and carajillo flights; margaritas with custom-flavored rims; frozen cocktails; and beer, wine and nonalcoholic options.

“Our menu draws heavily on the traditional flavors of Mexico but with a modern twist,” said Julien Calella, vice president of beverage for Wish You Were Here.

Leoncito marks the latest in ongoing food and drink developments at Station Casinos properties, most notably the bars and restaurants in the Durango resort set to debut Nov. 20 in southwest Vegas. Leoncito will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Visit leoncitolv.com.

