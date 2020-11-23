A taste of Las Vegas to satisfy everyone on your holiday list

Even if the foodies or barflies on your holiday shopping list aren’t ready yet to return to a favorite bar or restaurant, they might want to show them some love.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is now offering a Takeawy Menu (Sahara Las Vegas)

Pick up some candy for a friend at Bugsy & Meyer's. (Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas)

Fill Oak & Ivy's American white oak barrels with whatever you like. (Neon PR)

Give the gift of grilling with this STK kit. (Justin Walker)

Even if the foodies or barflies on your holiday shopping list aren’t ready yet to return to a favorite bar or restaurant, they still might want to show them some love. So why not leave some branded merchandise under the tree or ease holiday meal prep for friends or family? The proceeds will bolster businesses that may be struggling in a daunting year, and recipients can enjoy them while supporting a good cause.

Where’s that door?

Corner Bar Management runs some of the most visually distinctive bars in the Fremont East neighborhood. And some of the most memorable works of art from the company’s Commonwealth and Park on Fremont are represented on items of clothing and enamel pins in its online store. For the hardcore downtown scenester, however, check out the hoodie featuring a photo of the Laundry Room’s “hidden” Sixth Street entrance plastered over with graffiti and stickers by acts who wanted to leave their “mark” on Las Vegas. $45, cornerbarmgmt.com/shop

Sparrow + Wolf Pantry

Re-create some of chef Brian Howard’s most popular dishes and drinks thanks to the new Sparrow + Wolf Pantry. From multiple sauces, stocks and breads ($2-$15) to proteins such as octopus, pork shank and steak ($15-$70), Howard has unlocked his gourmet vault. Or, for something more casual, grab his Really Good Burger Kit (six dry-aged beef patties, white sesame buns, aged gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and burger sauce, $49), and wash them down with some Sparrow + Wolf cocktails in a can or a bag ($20-$35). sparrowandwolflv.com

No bull, just big gulps

Nothing says “I got drunk in Vegas and don’t remember much about it” like finding a goofy, oversize, themed cocktail cup in your cupboard. In a year when bar-hopping on Las Vegas Boulevard has dried up, at least you can gift someone a big cup to fill with holiday cheer. We’re partial to the selection at PBR Rock Bar & Grill, which includes a golden bull with a straw hole in the rear; a rock ’n’ roll guitar that lights up and plays music; a cowboy boot, and a plastic football. Pick them up in person, without buying a drink. $22 after tax, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort

Partage Wine Club

Las Vegas’ premiere off-Strip French restaurant is as popular for its great wine selection as it is for its world-class cuisine. Now you can enjoy a monthly selection at home, thanks to the Partage Wine Club. For $99 a month, or $999 per year, guests receive two bottles of French wine or Champagne selected by sommelier Nicolas Kalpokdjian. Membership includes discounted admission to a monthly dinner where that month’s selections are unveiled and discounts on additional bottles. Kalpokdjian also will host a tasting for up to 10 people in the home of each annual member, and assist them with stocking their cellars (you’ll need to cover the cost of the wine). partage.vegas/menu

Get grilling

It’s hard to re-create the experience of a stellar steakhouse at home, even with high-quality beef and an amazing grill. So, this three-piece set of grilling tools, packaged in a bamboo case with the STK logo engraved on it, probably won’t make your home-grilled steak taste exactly like the ones Stephen Hopcraft makes. But blast some cool music while you’re cooking, and they may help you channel the party atmosphere of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ modern steakhouse.

The STK store also offers aprons, cocktails kits, hoodies and even a flask to crank up the vibe just a touch more. $80, shop.stksteakhouse.com

Bazaar Meat takeaway

Know someone who thinks they can cook as well as José Andrés? Give them a chance to prove it. While Bazaar Meat’s new takeaway menu allows you to order fully cooked family meals and a la carte dishes and pick them up, the restaurant also offers family meals for cooking at home. Just place an order up to two days in advance for one of its steak, pork or lamb dinners for two to three people ($110-$170) and ask for it uncooked.

It will come with the raw main course, salad, appetizers, sides and dessert. saharalasvegas.com/bazaartakeaway

Barrels for cheer

Relive your last visit to Downtown Container Park every time you pour yourself a beverage from one of these American white oak barrels, available in single-liter or 3-liter sizes. Oak & Ivy, the park’s beloved whiskey bar, uses them to hold batches of its Angel’s Envy Manhattans. Fill it with the beverage of your choosing before wrapping — or present it as is. The DTLV merchandise website also sells Oak & Ivy Mule mugs and Container Park shot glasses. 1-liter barrel $50, 3-liter barrel $75, dtlvmerch.com

Steakhouse sweets

Fans of Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight” have been waiting since the April finale to see what winner Lamar Moore cooks up in the Flamingo’s new steakhouse. You can also enjoy some sweet treats from Bugsy & Meyer’s at home, perhaps while watching reruns of the show. From saltwater taffy and toffee-chocolate-almond nuggets to gumballs and butterscotches, more than a dozen sweet stocking stuffers are available in the “candy shop” section of the restaurant’s faux bakery entrance. $6-$15, Flamingo

Holiday beer from CraftHaus

CraftHaus is a pioneer of Las Vegas’ craft brewing scene, which makes any of its selections a great gift for beer drinkers. For something seasonal, however, watch for its 2020 holiday release: Big Boy Pants. The barley wine-style ale, with 15 percent alcohol by volume, will come in a festive holiday cylinder. Just 50 will be sold exclusively through Eventbrite, priced at $29.99. Look for a link on the CraftHaus site in November. crafthausbrewery.com

Pasta sauce faceoff

We all know your mom (or perhaps father or grandmother) makes the best pasta sauce. But how does it compare to two of New York’s most iconic Italian eateries, both of which have outposts in Las Vegas? Sounds like an excuse for a holiday taste test.

Both Rao’s (with an outlet at Caesars Palace) and Carmine’s (in the adjacent Forum Shops) offer their sauces jarred. While Rao’s sells several varieties online, we recommend the marinara ($5.99-$9.99), so you can compare it head-to-head with Carmine’s version ($45 for three jars). raos.com, carminesnyc.com

