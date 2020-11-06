Allegiant Stadium eats for hungry Raiders fans

A Burnt Ends Burrito from BBQ Mexicana. (Peter Harasty)

Get a game day steak from the butcher shop at Echo & Rig. (Echo & Rig)

Fukuburger's Katsu Chicken sandwich. (Fukuburger)

Rollin Smoke is the choice for game day barbecue. (Rollin' Smoke)

Graffiti Bao's Bao Dog. (Graffiti Bao)

While Allegiant Stadium remains closed to fans on game days, die-hard fans still can enjoy some of its dining options while they watch the game on TV. Those who think ahead can order one of Allegiant’s in-house Game Day To-Go packages of Raider Dogs, nachos, burgers, popcorn, pretzel bites, chips and other snacks, priced from $50 to $200 at allegiantstadium.com/game-day-to-go. Or, visit one of the local restaurants that already have committed to selling their food at the stadium, as soon as it opens for business.

Echo & Rig

This butcher/steakhouse in Tivoli Village will operate two locations on Allegiant Stadium’s 100 level, where it will offer fans rib-eye sandwiches and garlic Raider chips with silver and black sea salt. For dining at home, owner Sam Marvin recommends picking up a bavette (flank) steak from the butcher shop to throw on the grill — although there are plenty of other options. Those who prefer to eat at the restaurant while the game is on will have to secure a seat near the bar, where the restaurant’s sole TV shows every game. Tivoli Village. echoandrig.com

Rollin Smoke BBQ

The Rollin Smoke team is ready and waiting for Allegiant to open, so it can offer its hand-rubbed hickory-smoked brisket, pork and chicken at its new spot in the southwest corner, across from the Microsoft Lounge, and around the corner from the Fan Shop. Until then, Rollin Smoke locations on Grand Canyon Drive, in Pawn Plaza and the Highland Drive original are all open on Sundays and will be showing every game. Or grab one of its party packs, which start at $50 and are perfect for watching at home or tailgating. Multiple locations. rollinsmokebarbecue.com

Fukuburger

Fans will have to wait for Allegiant Stadium to open to try Fukuburger’s new Kuro To Gin (Japanese for “black and silver”) burger and Japanese-style Chicago Dog, which will be offered only at its new location near sections 127 and 128 on the main concourse. But you can get several of its other planned stadium offerings, like its Katsu Chicken sandwich and an original Fukuburger, at its two current locations. Both are open on Sundays, and owner Colin Fukunaga promises all games will be shown in the restaurants. 3429 S. Jones Blvd. and 7365 S. Buffalo Drive. fukuburger.com

Graffiti Bao

According to owner Marc Marrone, Graffiti Bao will be serving its signature bao buns, bao dog and Szechuan beef at two locations inside Allegiant Stadium — one near the Al Davis Memorial Torch Bar, and the other to be determined. For now, you can catch the games on the small screen at the Buffalo Drive location every Sunday, or grab some food to go. If you want to mix it up a bit, Graffiti Bao’s in-house ghost kitchen, Gemma Gemma Pizza, is also planning some game day specials. 7355 S. Buffalo Drive. graffitibao.com

BBQ Mexicana/Border Grill

Border Grill chef Mike Minor will bring the south-of-the-border smoke of his BBQ Mexicana concept to the main level and the upper level of Allegiant Stadium. And while the dedicated BBQ Mexicana walk-up at Mandalay Bay has remained closed since COVID-19 struck, you can sample some of those dishes across the hall at Border Grill, where they’re in regular rotation as specials. Mandalay Bay. bordergrill.com, bbqmexicana.com

