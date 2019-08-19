Andiron Steak & Sea to close for renovation

Andiron Steak & Sea will close its doors for a major renovation at the end of the month and has announced a new partnership that will be in place when it reopens.

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin will close for renovations. (Andiron)

Owner Elizabeth Blau confirms that the Downtown Summerlin restaurant will close after brunch service on Sunday for a renovation that’s expected to last two to three months. When it reopens, former Light Group and Clique Hospitality principal Brian Massie will be on board as chef/partner.

“Brian is excited to get back to focusing on cooking, and get back to the local market,” Blau says. “And he’s ready to take it up a notch.”

The renovation will include a major expansion of the bar area and new décor Blau says will give the space a more masculine feel. As for the menu under Massie, she expects it to veer more toward steak than seafood.

