Barbecue bourbon burger only available for 3 days of rodeo — VIDEO

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2017 - 5:29 pm
 

National Finals Rodeo competitors work up a fearsome appetite — even watching them can make one hungry. That’s where the Chute-Out Double B Burger comes in. Created by Orleans Arena executive chef Gil Morales, it’s a 4-ounce beef patty topped with Wisconsin cheddar, bacon-onion jam, 3 ounces of burnt ends, onion strings and hickory aioli, served on a pretzel bun. It will be $12 and available only at the Orleans Arena during the Boyd Gaming Chute-Out, Thursday through Saturday.

