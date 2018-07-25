B&B Las Vegas restaurants close, staffs party at Carnevino

After Carnevino, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria served their final meals Sunday — five days earlier than expected — the staffs said farewell with a party at Carnevino on Monday. Nicole Brisson , the company’s former director of Las Vegas operations who will head the new Eataly project at Park MGM, surprised some longtime friends of Carnevino by selling some of its exquisitely aged beef in cryovac packages ready for freezing. We’re told Carnevino continues to look for a new Las Vegas home now that Mario Batali no longer is associated with the company.

Brisson has accepted a spot on the board of the Southern Nevada Health District, the first chef to serve in such a position locally. This will likely come as good news to members of the restaurant community who have long complained that the district has been slow to adopt reasonable guidelines for everything from modern cooking techniques like sous vide to centuries-old curing practices used to make charcuterie or cheese. “I’ve lived in Vegas for 15 years and made it my home,” she said. “I’m excited for this opportunity to be an active part of the community.”

Asian night under the stars

Representatives of 15 to 20 restaurants in Las Vegas’ diverse Asian and Pacific Island food scene will stage an Asian Night Market on Oct. 19 in the parking lot of St. Rose Dominican hospital’s San Martin Campus on West Warm Springs Road. The lineup is still being worked out for the free event, which will feature street food priced at $7 or less per dish.

Openings, closings

Naked City Pizza plans to open its fifth location in mid-August in the PT’s Pub at 10940 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. Naked City owner Chris Palmeri said he plans to offer a few burgers, some all-day breakfast items and some specials in addition to his signature pizza and wings.

Southern California-based Go Greek Yogurt bar, with fresh and frozen yogurt, is expected to open at The Venetian in mid-August.

Canter’s Deli at Tivoli Village has closed. The closure doesn’t affect the location in The Linq Promenade.

Sightings

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, 76ers owner Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft dining together at Tao at The Venetian. Actress Abigail Breslin at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rapper, songwriter and broadcaster Joe Budden and boxing trainer/former boxer Freddie Roach on separate evenings at MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel.

