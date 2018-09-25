Bellagio serving new line of 13 cocktails

Lucky For You — made with BarSol Pisco, spiced pear liqueur, prickly pear, cane sugar and lime — is among the new line of 13 cocktails being served at Lily Bar &Lounge at Bellagio. Others include Pillow Talk, with Ciroc French Vanilla vodka, Frangelico, white chocolate, espresso and coffee cotton candy; Some Like It Bitter, with pink peppercorn-infused Belvedere vodka, Aperol, bergamot liqueur, junmai sake and Peychaud’s bitters; and Letter From Paris, with Sempe VSOP armagnac, vodka, rhubarb, ginger, grapefruit, muddled strawberries and sparkling wine. They’re $20 each.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella