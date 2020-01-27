Black Tap has a new CrazyShake for you, and it’s vegan

The Vegan Black 'N White CakeShake is new at Black Tap at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

From the moment Black Tap opened its doors at The Venetian a little over two years ago, its signature CrazyShake milkshakes have been a hit among Las Vegas dessert lovers.

Adorned with cookies, cake, churros, cereal and more, each variety is irresistibly Instagramable, and almost certain to put a smile on the face of just about any kid — and plenty of adults. Unfortunately, some have been left out of the fun — namely vegans, those with dairy allergies, and anyone else who can’t enjoy traditional ice cream and cake.

That changes now, with the introduction of the international chain’s first-ever vegan CrazyShake: The Black ’N White CakeShake.

“We launched our CrazyShakes about four years ago, and we never had any vegan options,” explains Black Tap’s creative director Courtney Wright. “So (this idea) came from consumers themselves. They would reach out to us and specifically say ‘Hey do you have any dairy-free shakes? Do you have any vegan shakes?’ ”

Wright and her team began working on an answer about two years ago, inspired by the flavors of the black and white cookies that are staples in Back Tap’s home base of New York City.

“When I started to think about the design of the shake, I immediately started thinking of New York, and our roots — where we come from, and iconic New York desserts that are important to any New Yorker. And the first thing that came to my head was the classic black and white cookie. If you go to New York, you’ll see every deli has it. It’s a really signature iconic treat. So that kind of inspired me.”

What it inspired is a soy-based ice cream shake topped with a full slice of vegan double chocolate cake, chocolate chips, frosting, chocolate syrup and vegan “whipped cream.”

“So along with allowing the vegan community to partake in it, people with allergies and children and families that couldn’t come to Black Tap now can,” the company’s corporate executive chef Stephen Parker says.

And Wright promises that you don’t have to have dietary restrictions to enjoy it.

“Whether you’re vegan, you’re not vegan, it tastes delicious. You wouldn’t even know the difference. Personally, I’m not vegan and I’m obsessed with this cake. It’s extremely moist, extremely delicious.”

