Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya coming to Red Rock Resort

Blue Ribbon Sushi, a staple at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from the resort’s opening in December 2010 until the restaurant’s closure and subsequent conversion to a Blue Ribbon brasserie last year, will find new life at Red Rock Resort. Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya is expected to open late this year.

The izakaya, or Japanese-style tavern, will be the fifth Las Vegas restaurant for Bruce and Eric Bromberg, the brothers who founded Blue Ribbon Restaurants in New York in 1992. They also have Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade and two Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken fast-casual locations, in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip and in Downtown Summerlin, in the shadow of Red Rock Resort.

Bruce Bromberg said Monday that he moved to Summerlin in 2010, when they were opening their first restaurant here, and he and his family lived there for more than five years.

“When the team at Red Rock approached us about creating a restaurant for the neighborhood as well as for the casino visitors, we knew it was a natural fit that had to be done,” he said.

It will be the second celebrity-chef restaurant at Station Casino’s Summerlin property, joining Scott Conant’s Masso Osteria. Restaurants by Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, Marc Vetri and Chris Santos also are planned at the Station-owned Palms west of the Strip.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya will offer small plates, entrees and family-style platters, with dishes including the Brombergs’ iconic fried chicken with wasabi honey, and a full sushi bar. Late-night dining also will be offered.

