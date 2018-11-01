Bobby Flay restaurant, ‘meateasy’ to open at Palms Las Vegas

The Palms has revealed Shark as the name of Bobby Flay’s seafood restaurant, which is scheduled to open in March.

The Palms has revealed Shark as the name of Bobby Flay’s seafood restaurant, which is scheduled to open in March. The restaurant will serve extensive sushi and raw bar offerings and a menu “heavily influenced by ingredients from South America, Mexico and the Mediterranean.”

In other Palms restaurant news, we’re told Michael Symon is planning a sort of restaurant-within-a-restaurant at his local outpost of Mabel’s BBQ. It will be called Sara’s, and the chef is referring to it as a “meateasy,” an apparent play on the cocktail world’s speakeasies. Both are expected to open in December.

Speaking of speakeasies, we’re still awaiting details on barman Francesco Lafranconi’s new Palms project. And while nobody is referring to it as a speakeasy per se, it will be a “hidden bar” somewhere in the resort. More details, like a name and opening date, are being kept under wraps.

In other Palms food and beverage news, the high-end Italian spot Vetri Cucina will open in the former Alize space on Nov. 19. And a local outpost of the Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is still on track to debut sometime next year.

As for the real estate that was being developed by Chris Santos as a local incarnation of his Vandal concept, there’s no word on what will become of it now that Tao Group and the Palms have parted company.

