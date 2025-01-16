Bojangles sets opening date for 1st Las Vegas restaurant

The store is the first in a deal to bring 20 locations of the popular Southern fried chicken chain to the Las Vegas Valley.

Cue the fried chicken and biscuits. With swigs of sweet tea.

Bojangles, the chain known for these classic Southern occasions, will launch its inaugural Las Vegas location Monday on South Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley. The restaurant is part of a 20-unit deal by LVP Restaurant Group to open Bojangles in the greater Las Vegas area through 2027.

LVP broke ground here, at 9210 S. Rainbow Blvd., just south of Blue Diamond Road, in July. Bojangles stores are also planned for Paradise Road and East Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of operations for LVP.

The Bojangles opening follows the Vegas debut in recent years of several highly anticipated chains, including Zippy’s, the beloved Hawaiian diner, and Whataburger, which marked its return to the city with a surprise Strip opening. Portillo’s, slingers of Italian beef sandwiches out of Chicago, is still being coy with its intentions.

Bojangles, founded in 1977, counts more than 700 restaurants across the Southeast in its brand. The Vegas store is the first west of Texas.

