Food

Bojangles sets opening date for 1st Las Vegas restaurant

Bojangles, known for its Southern fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea, is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant in January 2025. (Bojangles)
Bojangles, the popular Southern fried chicken chain, is opening its first restaurant in Las Vegas in January 2025. (Bojangles)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2025 - 6:59 am
 

Cue the fried chicken and biscuits. With swigs of sweet tea.

Bojangles, the chain known for these classic Southern occasions, will launch its inaugural Las Vegas location Monday on South Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley. The restaurant is part of a 20-unit deal by LVP Restaurant Group to open Bojangles in the greater Las Vegas area through 2027.

LVP broke ground here, at 9210 S. Rainbow Blvd., just south of Blue Diamond Road, in July. Bojangles stores are also planned for Paradise Road and East Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of operations for LVP.

The Bojangles opening follows the Vegas debut in recent years of several highly anticipated chains, including Zippy’s, the beloved Hawaiian diner, and Whataburger, which marked its return to the city with a surprise Strip opening. Portillo’s, slingers of Italian beef sandwiches out of Chicago, is still being coy with its intentions.

Bojangles, founded in 1977, counts more than 700 restaurants across the Southeast in its brand. The Vegas store is the first west of Texas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

