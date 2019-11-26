Bok Bok Chicken offers free delivery to some Black Friday shoppers

From 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday, Black Friday bargain hunters in line near the chain’s Green Valley Parkway and Decatur Boulevard shops can get a hot meal.

(Bok Bok Chicken)

Intrepid Black Friday shoppers willing to endure the cold, wind and rain to line up Wednesday in order to snag those great deals have an opportunity to warm up at least on the inside without losing their place in line.

Bok Bok Chicken, a Mediterranean mini-chain with five locations in Southern Nevada, is offering free delivery to Black Friday shoppers in line at shopping centers near its Henderson and northern valley locations. The location at 725 S. Green Valley Parkway will deliver free to Green Valley Crossing at Green Valley Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway, while the shop at 6572 N. Decatur Blvd. will deliver to those in line at the Crossroads Towne Center at North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

During the delivery period, from 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday, shoppers can get delivery of such dishes as lentil soup with potatoes, Swiss chard, garlic, lemon and spices, or chicken noodle soup, as well as the rest of the menu.

Order at bokbokchicken.com.

