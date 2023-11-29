Bruno Mars announces debut of his jazz bar on the Strip

“I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite,” the “24K Magic” singer says.

Superstar singer Bruno Mars, shown performing at Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2022, is creating The Pinky Finger, his jazz bar and cocktail lounge, which will debut at the property in early 2024. (Daniel Ramos)

Bruno Mars bedazzles with his Pinky Ring soon.

In early 2024, the superstar musician will debut The Pinky Ring, his jazz bar and cocktail lounge in Bellagio.

“I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town,” Mars said. “A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported on The Pinky Ring in July 2022, revealing that it would replace Lily Bar & Lounge. Bellagio would not publicly confirm the closing of Lily Bar to make way for a new concept until June 2023.

The Pinky Ring will feature moody lighting, live music, DJs spinning vinyls and top-flight audio. Mars has led the design of The Pinky Ring, said Ari Kastrati, chief hospitality officer of MGM Resorts International.

“It’s been a fun experience to let him take the reins to re-imagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him.”

In the video for “24K Magic,” which is set in Vegas, Mars wears rings on both pinkies, and the song urges, “Players, put yo’ pinky rings to the moon” in celebration.

The singer performed in a sold-out concert residency, “Bruno Mars at The Chelsea, Las Vegas,” from 2013 to 2015, and in another sold-out residency, “Bruno Mars at Park MGM,” from 2016 to 2021. Silk Sonic, the neo-soul duo of Mars and Anderson .Paak, last performed at Park MGM with several dates in August.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.