Cabo Wabo holiday cocktails include Santa’s Sangria

Santa needs something to keep him warm on those long winter journeys when the reindeer are driving — Santa’s Sangria, perhaps, from Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops. It’s a blend of sauvignon blanc with D’usse Cognac, white cranberry juice and blackberry puree topped with club soda and garnished with fresh cranberries and rosemary, and it’s $12. Other holiday cocktails at Cabo Wabo are the pomegranate margarita, with Cazadores Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice and sweet-and-sour mix in addition to pomegranate juice, and a warm apple cider mixed with Bacardi Anejo Cuatro, Fireball, salted caramel syrup and lemon juice, also $12 each.
