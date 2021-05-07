Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet

Bacchanal Buffet, which has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation, will take reservations for the first time.

The Bacchanal Buffet underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during the pandemic. (Caesars Palace)

The latest sign that Las Vegas is returning to normal comes from Caesars Palace, which has announced that its buffet will reopen on May 20.

The nine-kitchen Bacchanal Buffet, which cost $17 million to open in 2012, has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation over the past 14 months. That includes enhancements to the seafood, carving, American and Latin kitchens, as well as the entrance and dining room. The new design will again allow guests to serve themselves in an all-you-can-eat format.

The buffet’s original designer, Tetsuo Aoyagi, assisted with the reboot. According to a news release announcing the reopening, the design “still reflects the original concept of nature with natural textures and materials like glass and stone woven throughout, reminiscent of ice caves, mountains and more.”

The menu also has been enhanced, with the addition of more than 30 items, including dishes such as turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao and duck carnitas quesadillas, as well as mezze bar selections in the Mediterranean kitchen and Roman-style pizza. Roaming carts will offer traditional dim sum alongside more whimsical creations such as foie gras PB&J and wagyu hot dogs. Guests will find a larger selection of vegan dishes and new dessert options. And of course, no buffet would be complete without plenty of crab legs and shrimp cocktail.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back and seeing their faces light up when they experience and, most importantly, taste all the new enhancements,” Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment regional president, said in the announcement of Bacchanal’s return.

Bacchanal Buffet will be open Thursday through Monday for dinner only, from 4 to 10 p.m. — at least to start. And for the first time, guests are being encouraged to make a reservation, available through OpenTable.com.

Bacchanal will not be the only buffet in town, or even in a major casino. South Point’s Garden Buffet is open seven days a week, while Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves customers Thursdays through Sundays.

