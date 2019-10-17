Capriotti’s to try vegetarian versions of famous subs for 1 day

Two of Capriotti’s top sandwiches are no longer forbidden fruit for vegetarians — at least not for one day, in one location.

Two of Capriotti’s top sandwiches are no longer forbidden fruit for vegetarians — at least not for one day, in one location. On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Capriotti’s at 6121 W. Lake Meade Blvd. and Jones Blvd. will offer versions of their famous cheesesteak and meatball subs made with plant-based Impossible Burger products.

Those who want to try the Impossible Cheese Steak and Impossible Meatball sub need to pre-order them online at SecretBurger.com for $15 apiece. The event is being described as a “pre-market” taste of the items, and the website warns, “It could be months until you get the chance (to try them) again, if ever.” The site is taking orders now.

It’s worth noting the cheese on the items is NOT plant-based, so these are not vegan-friendly items. But a vegan can dream, right?