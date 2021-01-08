37°F
Celebrate Elvis’ birthday with ‘The King’ burger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 5:42 am
 
Celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday Friday with "The King" burger, at Bar Code Burger Bar (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday Friday with "The King" burger, at Bar Code Burger Bar (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
"The King" burger comes topped with bacon, peanut butter, honey and caramelized bananas at the Bar Code Burger Bar in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friday would have been Elvis Presley’s 86th birthday. So why not celebrate with a burger fit for The King?

Bar Code Burger Bar’s Burger of the Month for January is known as The King, in honor of the rock ‘n’ roll legend. It’s a six-ounce patty made from a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, topped with smooth peanut butter and caramelized bananas and drizzled with hot honey, served on a toasted brioche bun with skin-on skinny fries. Guests are free to customize it to taste.

“Some people, if they like a little bit of saltiness, add pickles to it,” Bar Code owner Cody Tomboli says.

The King was born two years ago, after Tomboli did a little research into Elvis’ diet.

“I was just looking around for ideas for what we could do for the Burgers of the Month, and I saw it was Elvis’ birthday on Jan. 8,” he recalls. “So I (thought), he was the king of Las Vegas, let me see what he was eating. And I looked it up, and he was a big peanut butter and bananas on everything kind of guy. And I thought this might work.”

It was an immediate hit with locals and tourists alike.

“People from the Strip were coming, like their whole trip, every day for lunch.”

The King is available through the end of January for $13.95. But you can get it for half price every Monday, as well as Friday. Bar Code Burger Bar is at 1590 E. Flamingo Road, between Maryland Parkway and Spencer Street.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

