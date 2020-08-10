Celebrate National S’mores Day with this doughnut

S'mores doughnut at Pinkbox Doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Campfires may be in short supply these days, but that doesn’t mean s’mores have to be.

Monday is National S’mores Day, and you can celebrate without risk of flambeauing yourself with a Gimme S’more doughnut from Pinkbox Doughnuts. It’s a raised doughnut shell with marshmallow filling, chocolate frosting and graham cracker crumbs, with a toasted marshmallow on top. They’re $2.50 each, and Pinkbox Doughnuts has three locations in Southern Nevada.

