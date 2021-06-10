91°F
Food

Celebrity chef Michael Mina to head off-Strip at UnCommons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 4:38 pm
 
An artist's rendering of the UnCommons mixed-use community. (Mina Group)
Adam Sobel, a Mina Group chef and partner, will direct the new restaurant when it opens early n ...
Adam Sobel, a Mina Group chef and partner, will direct the new restaurant when it opens early next year. (Mina Group)

James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, who has long had a variety of restaurants in Las Vegas, will open his first off-Strip spot at UnCommons early next year.

The fast-casual restaurant, the name of which has yet to be announced, joins Mina’s Las Vegas flagship Michael Mina at Bellagio, Bardot Brasserie at Aria, International Smoke at MGM Grand and Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay. Touching on elements of “East Coast nostalgia,” it’ll be directed by Mina Group executive chef and partner Adam Sobel.

It’ll join Urth Caffe, an 18,000-square-foot food hall and a number of yet-to-be-announced restaurants in the mixed-use development with workspace, breakout spaces, a conference center, multiple fitness studios and contemporary residential units.

The $400-million, 40-acre Uncommons, which is under construction near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive, is projected to eventually have more than 500,000 square feet of office space and more than 800 residential units.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

