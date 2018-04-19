Chandelier’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ drink changes color, flavor

The presentation of this “Alice in Wonderland”-themed drink, the We’re All Mad Here cocktail, from The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan is nearly as impressive as the flavor combination of lychee, elderflower and gin with hints of butterfly pea tea. If you don’t have time to infuse fruit with a Szechuan “buzz button” flower (available online), the effect with just the flower will still be stunning, literally.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Empress Indigo gin
■ ½ ounce Soho Lychee liqueur
■ ½ ounce St. Germain
■ 1 ounce H20 apple rosewater
■ 1 ounce lemon juice
■ ½ ounce Chardonnay cardamom ginger syrup
Garnish
■ Buzz button-infused fruit
■ Mint sprig
Directions
Mix all ingredients but gin. Pour into wine glass over ice sphere. Add gin. Garnish with buzz button-infused fruit and mint sprig.
Cardamom ginger syrup
■ ½ cup Chardonnay
■ 1 liter simple syrup
■ ¼ cup green cardamom pods (cracked)
■ 1 cup ginger juice
Directions
Bring ingredients to boil. Simmer for 20 minutes, let cool and strain.