Chef challenges pals to share recipes, help families

Chef Luke Palladino (Cat Nellan)

Chef Luke Palladino is sharing one of his recipes to raise money for the children of restaurant workers, and he’s asking some fellow chefs to do the same.

Pallladino, perhaps best known to locals for his time running the kitchen at Wynn Las Vegas’ Sinatra, has launched what he’s calling the 5 Minute Cooking Challenge, to benefit the nonprofit CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees. The organization provides financial relief to food and beverage workers with children, in times of need.

The challenge is fairly simple. A chef, either famous or behind-the-scenes, shares a five-minute video on the CORE website, demonstrating how to prepare one of his or her favorite recipes. Each chef makes a $5 donation to the cause, and encourages fans who enjoy the video to contribute. The chefs will also nominate five of their culinary pals to do the same. The funds raised will be used by CORE to support the families of F&B employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The whole world is in crisis right now, but the restaurant industry in particular has unique challenges, as we know,” Palladino said in a statement announcing the campaign. “I wanted to find a way to raise awareness and give back to the industry that I love.”

Palladino’s demo on how to make a panzerotti can be viewed now on his Instagram feed, @luke_palladino. You can learn more about CORE at coregive.com, or make a donation at core.kindful.com.

