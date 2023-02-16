Chef Ray Garcia bringing famed LA taqueria to Las Vegas

The Sundry food hall in the UnCommons development taking shape in southwest Las Vegas is adding some culinary oomph with a celebrated chef and his celebrated tacos.

A selection of tacos from BS Taqueria, the restaurant from chef Ray Garcia just announced for the UnCommons developmint in southwest Las Vegas. (UnCommons)

Chef Ray Garcia is reviving his famed BS Taqueria, now closed in Los Angeles, at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (UnCommons)

The Sundry food hall in the UnCommons development taking shape in southwest Las Vegas is adding some culinary oomph with a celebrated chef and his celebrated tacos.

Ray Garcia received critical kudos for his B.S. Taqueria in downtown Los Angeles and its tacos that ranged from standards like carnitas and lengua to madcap combinations like clam and lardo. BS Taqueria in L.A. is closed, but it’s being revived for The Sundry.

Some taco reveals from the menu ahead: classic carnitas, housemade chorizo, and chile-rubbed pastor with wood-fire roasted cauliflower, all served on freshly pressed heirloom corn tortillas. Beer, agave spirits and margaritas anchor the beverage program.

BS Taqueria is one of two full-service restaurants at The Sundry. The other is Mizunara, from chef Shotaro Kamio of Berkeley, California.

Garcia comes aboard after the decision by Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn, one announced in January, to abandon her plans to open a full-service plant-based taco restaurant in UnCommons.

Garcia is also chef-owner of ¡Viva! in Resorts World.

As first reported by the Review-Journal, The Sundry, set to open this spring with its own street entrance at UnCommons, encompasses two full-service restaurants, a dozen other food and drink purveyors, a common kitchen (with chef’s table), a central bar, a communal dining area and outdoor spaces, across 20,000 square feet.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.