Chick-fil-A opening south Las Vegas location

County records show a new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be built near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and the 215Beltway.

A Chick-fil-A sign at the grand opening of the restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Henderson. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

County records show a new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be built near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

A construction permit issued earlier this month shows $1.1 million to build the drive-thru restaurant at 7012 S. Las Vegas Blvd., south of McCarran International Airport.

The fast-food chain also has a location under construction near the intersection of Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.