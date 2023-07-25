Chinatown welcomes 5 new and upcoming restaurants

The Chinatown newcomers include a famed Hong Kong dessert shop and a third location for the Chubby Cattle group.

Hui Lau Shan at Pacific Asian Plaza in Chinatown in Las Vegas, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The site of the future Chubby Cattle in Chinatown in Las Vegas, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverlake Ramen, a chain born in Los Angeles, is set to open a location in 2023 at Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Silverlake Ramen)

Through Sept. 30, 2023, Sparrow + Wolf in Chinatown Las Vegas is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of summer strawberry negronis to a nonprofit that provides meals to communities experiencing crisis. (Sabin Orr)

SoulBelly BBQ in downtown Las Vegas is offering The Belly of Soul Texas brisket sandwich to celebrate August 2023 National Sandwich Month. (SoulBelly BBQ)

A grilled steak Midland sandwich, one of the weekly specials Texas Meltz in Las Vegas is serving for National Sandwich Month in August 2023. (Texas Meltz)

The latest dispatches from the Las Vegas food and drink front include a handful of high-profile openings in Chinatown:

■ Hui Lau Shan, the famed chain of dessert shops founded in Hong Kong, has opened its first Las Vegas outpost, in Pacific Asian Plaza, 5115 Spring Mountain Road, second floor. Mangoes star at Hui Lau Shan. Think mango mochi, mango swirls, mango pancakes, coconut jelly with mango, drinks made with mango, and jumbo pomelo and mango with sago. In the U.S., there are also Hui Lau Shan locations in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Irvine, California. Visit hkhls.com/en.

■ Pot Master Premium Hot Soup, a hot pot house, just debuted in Arville Square, 4300 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 103. The menu features pots such as miso soup, tom yum soup, kimchi soup, Taiwanese spicy soup, satay beef soup and golden beef soup, along with small bites (sea salt edamame, potstickers, squid salad) and fruit teas (guava, pineapple, passion fruit). Be sure to try the five spice boiled peanuts that are offered as a pre-meal snack.

■ Chubby Cattle, known for its build-your-own hot pot, is planning another Vegas location, this time at 4525 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106. The sign indicates the restaurant will serve all-you-can-eat yakiniku (grilled meats). The first local Chubby is on South Jones Boulevard. The X Pot in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian belongs to the Chubby Cattle restaurant group, which also has created concepts in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and Southern California. Visit chubbycattle.com.

■ Silverlake Ramen, a chain founded in Los Angeles that now has about 30 locations, mostly in California, is coming to 3455 Arville St., Suite 101. That cluster also houses PT’s Gold, Sea Salt Live Sashimi &Oyster, Shaking Crab Cajun Boiled Seafood &Grill, and Roberto’s Tacos. Signature dishes at Silverlake range from classic and vegetarian ramen to shoyu, spicy shoyu, and tsukemen noodles dipped in creamy pork and fish broth. Visit silverlakeramen.com.

■ Building records show work underway for 10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles at 5040 Spring Mountain Road, the same center where Japanese patisserie Sweets Raku and grill spot Aburiya Raku, its sibling, recently closed. 10 Seconds offers build-your-own soups in which vegetables, proteins and noodles are quickly cooked (hence the restaurant name) in pots of boiling broth. Visit tensecondsricenoodles.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through Sept. 30, Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 100, is donating $3 from the sale of each summer strawberry negroni to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit from chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. The negroni is $18. Reservations: Open Table or 702-790-2147.

◆ ◆ ◆

August is National Sandwich Month. DW Bistro is offering a jalapeño bacon BLT on for $16. Founders Coffee shops are serving turkey on multigrain for $11.50. The Front Yard at Ellis Island casino is featuring its version of a Philly cheesesteak for $16. At Karved locations, look for a Black Angus tri-tip sandwich for $13.99. The Belly of Soul sandwich layers smoked Texas brisket at SoulBelly BBQ for $21.

Also for National Sandwich Month, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 3, the Dallas, Midland, Houston, Lockhart and Big Tex sandwiches at Texas Meltz are being featured, one each week, as Buy-One-Get-One deals. Offer available to Texas Meltz rewards members; new members may sign up for rewards at time of purchase.

◆ ◆ ◆

Station Casinos’ Durango resort, set to debut this fall, just announced three new culinary executives. Ryan Hink, whose resume includes stints at Aria and Park MGM, is director of food and beverage. Aaron Losch, whose background includes roles at the Westgate and Wynn Las Vegas, is assistant resort executive chef. And David Bonatesta, who most recently was beverage director at Harlo, La Strega and Al Solito Posto, is lead mixologist.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Distill Bar, 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd., is presenting a fundraiser for The Shade Tree, which provides assistance to women, children and pets who are survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The event features light bites, entertainment, and discussion of how to fight domestic violence and trafficking. Cost: $10 donation. Tickets/details: rb.gy/ls5mb.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.