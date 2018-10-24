Cipriani among best restaurants to get a Bellini in Las Vegas

The Bellini, which owes its delicate flavor and faint-blush color to the sweet summer fruit, was created by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948 at the storied Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Well, isn’t this peachy?

The Bellini, which owes its delicate flavor and faint-blush color to the sweet summer fruit, was created by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948 at the storied Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy. He reportedly was a great fan of both white peaches and the 15th-century Venetian artist Giovanni Bellini, and was moved to name the cocktail he created with the former for the latter, who used the hue in his works.

It’ll officially arrive in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, when Cipriani restaurant and bar opens in the new Wynn Plaza shopping complex at Wynn Las Vegas. A sister to the four Cipriani locations in New York (plus one each in Dubai and Riyadh), the new spot is a descendant of Harry’s Bar. But while the Bellini initially was available only seasonally and only at Harry’s Bar, it and countless variations have spread around the world, with numerous versions available in Las Vegas. Here are some of them.

Bellini Bar, The Venetian

If you’re going to go all-in and name a spot after the classic cocktail, you ought to offer several variations, and The Venetian does. At the Bellini Bar you can get a classic version with peach puree, peach syrup and prosecco; the Rossini, with strawberry puree, Fragoli liqueur and prosecco; the Aperol Spritz, with Aperol, prosecco and soda water; the Manhattan Mimosa, with fresh mandarin juice, Mandarine Napoleon and prosecco; the Bellini Blush, with Stoli Blueberi, fresh blueberries, lemon juice and simple syrup; and the English Touch, with Tanqueray No. 10, fresh Ruby Red grapefruit juice, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and prosecco.

Cipriani, Wynn Plaza

This is the classic, the one that started it all: a simple concoction of white peach puree and Cipriani Prosecco.

Tableau, Wynn Las Vegas

Just as the classic is a simple drink, so is Tableau’s Passionfruit Bellini, a mix of the pureed fruit with prosecco.

Grotto, Golden Nugget

Grotto’s Bellini gets an extra kick from vodka and pinot grigio, mixed with peach schnapps, peach puree and sparkling wine, and served frozen.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, the Forum Shops at Caesars

Trevi uses Ron Diaz Rum to bump up the mixture of peach nectar, peach schnapps and sparkling wine, and serves it frozen.

Lavo, Palazzo

The Lavolini is another riff on the classic: Prosecco, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, Cointreau and passion fruit.

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo

Another classic, the Morels Bellini is peach puree with prosecco.

Hyde, Bellagio

The Luxury Bellini Experience at the waterfront lounge comes in three flavors: Harry’s Bar White Peach, Pineapple Passion Fruit and Strawberry, all of them made with pureed fruits and Champagne.

