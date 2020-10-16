Circa restaurant menu, guest-chef dinners and reopenings on tap

Victory Burger & Wings Co. will open at Circa while Goodwich and Searsucker reopen, Strip steakhouse has special locals menu and guest chefs will cook at three spots.

Victory Burger's Victory Loco Burger, left, and Victory Burger. (Mark Mediana)

Capellini Marechiara at Carmine's. (Carmine's)

Chef Lamar's fried chicken. (Patrick Gray, Kabik Photo Group)

Megamosa at MTO Cafe Downtown. (MTO Cafe)

Circa’s Victory Burger announces menu

Victory Burger & Wings Co., which will overlook the sportsbook when Circa opens Oct. 28, has announced its menu. It will be operated by the third-generation owners of Detroit-based American Coney Island, which has a location at the D Las Vegas. The menu includes the Victory Burger, with secret Victory Sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon; Victory Loco Burger, with pickled jalapenos, poblano pepper, onion, creamy blanco cheese sauce and avocado; and Fondue Burger, with creamy blanco cheese sauce over fire-roasted red peppers, artichokes and tomatoes; plus wings, appetizers, sides, salads and milkshakes.

Six hands, one menu

Mott 32 at The Venetian is taking its annual Six Hands Tasting Menu, with the company’s chefs from Hong Kong and Singapore as well as Las Vegas, virtual this year. Available from Saturday through Monday, the six-course dinner, with four courses from Hong Kong chefs and one each from Las Vegas and Singapore, is $98. mott32.com/lasvegas or 702-607-3232.

Kaiseki, Partage chefs collaborate

Chefs Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu and Yuri Szarzewski of Partage will collaborate in a seven-course dinner Oct. 28 at Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road. With courses such as frog legs breaded with lemon and serrano paste, and miso-marinated squab breast stuffed with foie gras with squab leg confit and French mashed potatoes, it’s $200, and wine and sake pairings are available. There will be two seatings, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reserve at partage.vegas.

Locals menu at Bugsy & Meyer’s

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the Flamingo has introduced a new locals menu on Mondays through Wednesdays for $95. Appetizer choices include roasted bone marrow with onion-bacon marmalade or smoked salmon tartare, salads include a Caesar or heirloom beets and pumpkin, and entrees a Kurobuta pork chop, seared diver scallops or Chef Lamar’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight”-winning fried chicken. Nevada ID required. The restaurant also has a new seasonal vegan/vegetarian menu with such dishes as young coconut ceviche-style and forest mushroom canelloni with heirloom tomato essence.

Carmine’s pasta tribute

To commemorate National Pasta Day, Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars is bringing back its Capellini Marechiara pasta special from Saturday through Oct. 24. It’s green lip mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp, scallops, Italian hot peppers, tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, parsley, white wine and baby arugula, $54. It’s available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Cow vs. Pig

In what it’s calling a nod to the campaign season, Smith & Wollensky is reimagining its annual Whole Cow Event as the head-to-head “Cow vs. Pig” competition, with guests voting online.” Debate 1: Foreign Policy,” through Nov. 3 pits pulled beef tacos against char siu pork tacos, with entrees of filet vs. crispy pork belly cassoulet. “Debate 2: Domestic Policy,” Nov. 4-25 will involve smoked beef ribs against St. Louis pork ribs and dry-aged New York strip pot roast vs. Kurobuta pork New York strip. It all culminates in the Inaugural Tasting Event Dec. 1-3. smithandwollensky.com

Here and there

— Fergusons Downtown will have a Pour in the Alley event at 7 p.m. Wednesday celebrating National Mezcal Day. The Illegal Mezcal with Tacos & Beer virtual tasting package is $100 and is available at fergusonsdowntown.com through 2 p.m. Monday.

— Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, will be part of the company-wide A Taste of Two Legends Daou Family Estates winemaker dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. With an entree of a Snake River Farms filet mignon with twice-baked garlic duck fat potatoes, the four-course dinner is $175 inclusive. mortons.com

— The next headliner in the Dining With Guest Chef series at DW Bistro at The Gramercy will be Lanny Chin. His Fast Food Mash-Up popup dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 will be $65. dwbistro.com

— Lawry’s the Prime Rib at 4043 Hughes Center Parkway is offering a three-course special through Oct. 31. Entree choices are the Lawry’s Cut prime rib, 8-ounce filet mignon or 14-ounce prime New York strip. lawrysonline.com

— MTO Cafe Downtown at 500 S. Main St. has introduced an antidote to 2020: the Megamosa, which contains two bottles of Champagne, fresh orange juice, raspberry puree and fresh fruit (and several straws), $60. It’s available during brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

— The Goodwich, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South at The Lofts, has reopened, serving favorite “stacked-rite sandwiches” such as the Cuban-esque and the GW Patty Melt. thegoodwich.com

— Searsucker at Caesars Palace has reopened, reviving its happy hour (5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3 to 6 p.m. weekends) with Las Vegas Raiders specials such as a $20 bucket of beer, craft cocktails starting at $6 and wings for 25 cents each. The specials also are available during all Raiders games.

— Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, will celebrate its 12th anniversary from Monday through Thursday with $12 off a rodizio dinner for up to four people. viabrasilsteakhouse.com

— CraftHaus Arts District and Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant have a new extended patio on California Street.

— Lotus of Siam, 953 E. Sahara Ave., has a new online ordering app, with 10 percent off the first order through Oct. 31.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.