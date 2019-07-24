Classic recipe from old Alpine Village Inn remembered

The Las Vegas restaurant closed more than 20 years ago, but the recipe for seasoned cottage cheese dip lives on.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal service pin award dinner. This image is of Alpine Village Inn employees. Location is the Alpine Village Inn.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal service pin award dinner. Location is the Alpine Village Inn.

I always knew readers were fond of the old Alpine Village Inn, which closed more than 20 years ago. But I learned just how much they missed the place after Loretta Eichelberger requested the recipe for its seasoned cottage cheese dip and I, who had misplaced it, turned to all of you.

We received responses from Bob Fisher, Dottie Shull-Krob, Peggy Carson, Belinda King, Jane Forbes, Holly Macdonald, Karen Kissam, Phyllis Hendrickson, Nancy Caudill, Patti Gray, Bari Hankins, Kolene Copas, Ann Brown, Marilyn Roth, Tara Klimek, Donna Hall, Nancy Ozun, Jane Lewis, Elsie Goldsworthy, Bill Davis, Merri Davenport and Mary Ann Bianco.

Here’s the recipe: Mix 2 pounds small-curd cottage cheese with 1/2 teaspoon caraway, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon Accent, 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon dried chives and 1/2 teaspoon celery salt. Chill at least several hours or overnight. Serve as a condiment or dip.

Paul Harbaugh sent an alternative recipe: Mix Smith’s Ranch Dressing mix with cottage cheese to taste and spread on Triscuits. “Add some cherry tomatoes for a treat.”

And Ozun asked me to publish the Alpine Village chicken-soup recipe. Look for that in an upcoming column.

More reader requests

Joel Lengyel is looking for a local source for Trappey’s Mexi-Pep Hot Sauce salsa picante.

Pat Nation is looking for grape leaves in jars.

George Swede, assisting a neighbor, is looking for B&G hot cherry peppers.

And Charles Butler is looking for split-top hot-dog buns, other than the King’s Hawaiian brand, which are too sweet.

Readers?

