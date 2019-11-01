Classic Rock Coffee Co. opens in southeastern Las Vegas

The shop, which celebrates all things Beatles, Rolling Stones, Eagles, Aerosmith and more, has a grand opening event at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(Classic Rock Coffee Co.)

Attention, Eagles and Aerosmith fans: A coffee shop geared to your musical tastes will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. Saturday.

An outlet of Classic Rock Coffee Co., which is based in Springfield, Missouri, is at 1160 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., at the intersection with Maryland Parkway.

Classic Rock is known for its spin on coffee-shop classics, with flavored drinks — available hot, iced or as a frappe — such as Sweet Emotion (chocolate and caramel), Crazy On You (caramel) and Sister Hazelnut. Breakfast, served all day, includes the Strada-Caster (Italian egg dish with cheese, veggies and herbs, served with soup or salad) and War Pig (fried egg, American cheese, smoked ham and bacon on ciabatta). There are salads such as Strawberry Fields, toasted sandwiches such as the Freebird (turkey, bacon, Swiss, spring mix, onion and tomatoes on ciabatta), and toasted flatbread sandwiches such as Korean chicken pineapple and vegetarian. Classic Rock also serves teas, smoothies and shakes.

The shop is decorated with classic rock memorabilia and murals such as one inspired by the famous Abbey Road picture, with the Beatles carrying cups of coffee.

Saturday’s grand opening will include a remote site of iHeart Radio’s Mix 93.1 The Mountain, free samples and giveaways. Wagging Tails Rescue will be on site with information about pet adoption.

The shop and drive-through are open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit classicrockcoffee.com.

