Food

Corduroy’s Screaming Viking cocktail pays homage to ‘Cheers’

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2017 - 11:44 am
 

In the Season 6 premiere of “Cheers,” the gang invented a fictitious drink called a Screaming Viking to frustrate an unpopular bartender into leaving the bar, thus saving Woody’s job. The crew at Corduroy pays homage to that episode with this surprisingly sweet and citrusy Hendrick’s gin-based drink.

Screaming Viking Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Hendrick’s gin

■ 3/4 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur

■ 1/2 ounce lime juice

■ 1/2 ounce simple syrup

■ several dashes cucumber bitters (or substitute muddled cucumbers)

Garnish

■ lime wheel

Directions

Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

