Corduroy’s Screaming Viking cocktail pays homage to ‘Cheers’

In the Season 6 premiere of “Cheers,” the gang invented a fictitious drink called a Screaming Viking to frustrate an unpopular bartender into leaving the bar, thus saving Woody’s job. The crew at Corduroy pays homage to that episode with this surprisingly sweet and citrusy Hendrick’s gin-based drink.
Screaming Viking Ingredients
■ 1 1/2 ounces Hendrick’s gin
■ 3/4 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur
■ 1/2 ounce lime juice
■ 1/2 ounce simple syrup
■ several dashes cucumber bitters (or substitute muddled cucumbers)
Garnish
■ lime wheel
Directions
Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with lime wheel.