Craftkitchen makes savory ham and cheese kouign amann

The ham and cheese kouign amann at Craftkitchen proved so popular, chef/co-owner Jaret Blinn had to offer it every weekend. The pastry, which hails from France’s Brittany region, is typically fairly plain — croissant dough with sugar inside and on the outside, where it caramelizes brulee-style, Blinn said. Inspired by the varied croissants he encountered as a child in his hometown of Stockton, California, Blinn tried the savory version and it gained a following. It’s $4.75 and available only on weekends, but Blinn has introduced a stone fruit-filled kouign amann, available daily, for $3.75. Craftkitchen is at 10940 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella